Will do away with colonial legacy: Hemant Soren defends slipper act

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wearing slippers while taking the guard of honour

Newly sworn-in Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday took to Twitter to issue a clarification on the picture in which he is seen taking the guard-of-honour in slippers. “People have pointed it out to me that taking the guard of honour in slippers is not in line with established norms and practices. The fact, however, is that I wanted to relieve the policemen who had been waiting for me in heavy rain and get done with the event as soon as possible,” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief wrote on his Twitter account.

“Secondly, it is a colonial legacy to take the guard of honour in just shoes. I don’t respect the tradition and want to scrap it as soon as possible. It is more important that policemen serve the people than being engaged in such outdated practices,” the CM said.

साथियों,



इस तस्वीर को जहाँ कुछ लोग मेरी सादगी से जोड़ रहे हैं तो वहीं इक्का दुक्का लोग मुझे यह भी बता रहे हैं की चप्पल पहन मैंने गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर ले परम्परा का पालन नहीं किया।



सच्चाई यह है की पुलिस के जवान भाई मेरे इंतेज़ार में बारिश में काफ़ी पहले से खड़े कर दिए गए थे - 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q45CsE3i6P — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 4, 2020

इसलिए मैं जिस रूप में था - सबसे पहले उनका सम्मान कर उन्हें मुक्त करना आवश्यक था।



और दूसरी बात की चप्पल जूतों का रिवाज अंग्रेज़ों द्वारा बनायी गयी दक़ियानूसी परम्परा है जिसे मैं नहीं मानता।



पिछली शासन द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री के हर दौरे पर दिया जाने वाली इस परम्परा को मैं जल्द से 2/3 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 4, 2020

जल्द समाप्त करने को संकल्पित हूँ ताकि हमारे पुलिसकर्मी VIP रूढ़िवादिता में समय व्यर्थ करने की जगह वो समय जनता की सेवा में लगा सकें।3/3 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 4, 2020

Soren was sworn-in as Jharkhand’s chief minister on December 29, in an event in Ranchi that was attended by leaders from the opposition camp, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) President MK Stalin among others.

The grand alliance of JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sprung up a major surprise on the BJP last month in the recently concluded state elections, winning 47 seats in the 81-member assembly.