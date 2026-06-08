Why Punjab farmers are protesting across 17 districts today?

New Delhi:

Farmer organisations in Punjab are set to hold protests and burn effigies across at least 17 districts on June 8, as anger grows over issues ranging from fertiliser shortages to rising fuel prices and land acquisition concerns, as per PTC report. The call for protests comes from the All India Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which has announced demonstrations not only in Punjab but also in several other states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

What are farmers angry about?

According to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, one of the biggest concerns is the shortage of fertilisers, which farmers claim has become a nationwide problem rather than an issue limited to a particular state.

Farmer groups argue that disruptions in global supply chains and international developments have affected fertiliser availability, making it difficult for cultivators to access essential farming inputs at a crucial time.

Another major grievance is the recent increase in diesel prices. Farmers say higher fuel costs directly impact agricultural activities such as irrigation, transportation and operating farm machinery. They argue that despite a fall in international crude oil prices, the benefits have not reached consumers, increasing the financial burden on the farming community.

Farmer organisations have also accused governments of acquiring agricultural land without adequate consent under various infrastructure and development projects. They claim that farmers in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are facing pressure due to land acquisition linked to projects like the Bharatmala initiative and other government schemes.

Farmer leaders have further expressed concerns over recent policy decisions and trade discussions involving the United States, claiming that such moves could negatively affect the interests of Indian farmers.

They have warned that if their concerns remain unaddressed, the protests could intensify in the coming weeks.

Protests follow earlier one

The latest agitation comes just days after farmer groups under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) organised statewide protests in Punjab over fuel price hikes and other agriculture-related issues. During those demonstrations, farmers submitted memorandums to authorities demanding cheaper diesel, petrol and cooking gas, adequate fertiliser supply, restoration of crop loan benefits, rollback of higher urea prices and protection of Punjab's representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Farmer leaders have appealed to cultivators and agricultural workers across the country to participate in large numbers in the June 8 protests.