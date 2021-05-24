Image Source : FILE Who will be next CBI chief? Govt's high-powered committee shortlists 3 names

Three names have been shortlisted for the post of the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to sources, Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi are in the race for the top position.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sources stated. It started around 6:30 pm at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, official residence of the Prime Minister.

During the 90-minute meeting, Chowdhury objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post of CBI director.

"The way procedure was followed it was in conflict of the mandate of the committee. On 11th (May), I was given 109 names and today by 1 pm, 10 names were shortlisted and by 4 pm, six names were shortlisted. This casual approach of DoPT (department of personnel and training) is highly objectionable," Chowdhury told PTI.

The post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, till a formal appointment is made.

TOP CONTENDORS

HC Awasthy, 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has served as joint director and in other senior positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is at present the director general of police in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar Rajesh Chandra, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, is at present posted as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

VSK Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is posted as the special secretary for internal security in the Home Ministry.

