Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi-led panel to choose next CBI chief today; Rakesh Asthana frontrunner

A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Monday evening to decide the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.

Besides the Prime Minister, the committee comprises the Chief Justice of India and Leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha. Today's meeting will be attended by CJI NV Ramana and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. The meeting will take place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg -- the official name of the Prime Minister.

Sources said officers from 1984,1985 and 1986 batches will be taken into consideration. Rakesh Asthana, YC Modi and Subodh Jaiswal are front-runners for the post.

The post of CBI Director fell vacant on February 3. The CBI additional director was named as the officiating director. The meeting couldn't take place as Chowdhury had left for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Rakesh Asthana is a 1984-batch officer currently posted as DG BSF. While YC Modi is a 1984-batch IPS officer and currently serving as the NIA chief, Subodh Jaiswal is a 1985-batch officer and currently posted as DG CISF. Meanwhile, HC Awasthy, a 1985-batch officer and DG UP Police, is also said to be in the race for top CBI post.

