Who is Lakha Sidhana, named as one of the main accused in Republic Day violence

Image Source : INDIA TV Lakha Sidhana has been named as one of the main accused in Republic Day violence.

Gangster-turned-social activist Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, named as one of the main accused in the violence in Delhi during the farmers' rally on Republic Day, belongs to a village in Punjab's Bathinda district and dreamed of making big in politics through the farmers' agitation.

Since November 25, he had been quite active in the agitation on the borders of the national capital and aggressively lobbying for the agitation to gain momentum.

Who is Lakha Sidhana?

Sidhana, a small-time gangster who aims to enter politics by reflecting himself a social activist, was acquitted in several cases before contesting the 2012 Assembly polls as a candidate of the People's Party of Punjab, once led by Manpreet Singh Badal, who is currently the Finance Minister in the Congress government in Punjab.

Farmer leaders have, in fact, now distanced themselves from Sidhana and are now blaming them for inciting violence at the Red Fort.

Sidhana belongs to Sidhana village in Bathinda district. At one point of time, he used to work for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was first jailed in 2004 and was put behind the bars many times till 2017.

Of late, he hogged the limelight as a social activist by demanding that all official signboards, other than English, should be in Punjabi first.

Along with Sidhana, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was seen as protesters swarmed the Red Fort and even put up a religious flag on its ramparts, has been named the main accused in the violence.

(With inputs from IANS)

