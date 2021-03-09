Dhan Singh Rawat frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Image Source : TWITTER @DRDHANSINGHUK Dhan Singh Rawat frontrunner to replace Trivenrdra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM

Senior BJP leader and minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Rawat represents Srinagar Garhwal constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

Accoridng to reports, Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be Deputy Chief Minister. He is a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Khatima seat in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The BJP's central leadership had recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to the state to get feedback from MLAs and leaders amid reports of discontent against Trivendra Rawat.

Earlier on Monday, Trivendra Singh Rawat met central BJP leaders in Delhi amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state. He will meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya shortly.

Riding on pro-Modi sentiments, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections to the 70-member state assembly. Rawat was named as its chief ministerial choice after the polls. Uttarakhand will go to polls early next year.

