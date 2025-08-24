Whenever he speaks, his MPs become uncomfortable: Kiren Rijiju's sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he would avoid blaming Congress leaders because they need to "act as per the directions of their leader". However, he stressed that Rahul Gandhi should "talk like an India".

New Delhi:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a sharp dig at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said his own party MPs get 'uncomfortable' whenever the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha says something. He even alleged that Gandhi does not even listen to his own party leaders.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Rijiju, who is also the Union Minority Affairs Minister, said he would avoid blaming Congress leaders because they need to "act as per the directions of their leader". He stressed that Gandhi should "talk like an India", but asserted that he listens to no one.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi says something, all his MPs become very uncomfortable. They are afraid that they will speak nonsense, and the party would have to pay the price for it," Rijiju said. "In a democracy, the Opposition should be strong... They are not able to perform basic duties of an Opposition, let alone a strong Opposition."

Rijiju recalls Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor' allegations

In his interview, Rijiju also recalled Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the former Congress president was 'scolded' by the Supreme Court for calling the PM a 'chor' (thief) and speaking 'nonsense' about the Rafale deal between India and France.

'Rahul Gandhi on very dangerous track'

Continuing his attack on Gandhi, Rijiju said the Congress starts attacking the government and institutions whenever it loses an election. He also criticised Gandhi for attacking the judiciary and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"When they conspire to weaken the nation and the credibility of the government, then that results in agitation... They are working with the Leftist mentality... Rahul Gandhi is going on a very dangerous track," he said.

"What George Soros says is that one trillion dollars are kept to destabilise the Indian government. The anti-India Khalistan force sitting in Canada, the US, the UK, and many Left organisations are conspiring to work against the country. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are working in coordination with them and weakening the country," he alleged.