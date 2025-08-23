Rijiju appeals for debate in Parliament: 'Mera gala bhi baith gaya...' amid ongoing opposition disruptions Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to allow parliamentary debate, warning that disruptions harm democracy and weaken their own role in holding the government accountable.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made an emotional and pointed statement while addressing the continuous disruption in Parliament by Opposition parties, saying, “Mera gala bhi baith gaya dekho. Opposition ko chilla chilla ke mai anurodh karta hoon ki behas hone dijiye.” (My throat is sore from shouting and pleading with the Opposition to allow debate.)

Rijiju emphasised that in a parliamentary democracy, it is the Opposition’s responsibility to question the government, and the government is accountable. “What will the government do if those who are supposed to ask questions run away?” he said.

If Parliament doesn't run, it's the opposition’s loss

Rijiju warned that parliamentary dysfunction ultimately hurts the Opposition, not the government. “The government will pass the bills in the national interest,” he stated, adding that many MPs had privately expressed frustration at not being able to raise the concerns of their constituencies due to repeated disruptions.

He accused the Congress of having no interest in meaningful debate and dialogue, saying, “They don’t believe in parliamentary discussions.”

On Monsoon session: Success for the nation, failure for the opposition

Describing the recently concluded Monsoon Session as both a success and a failure, Rijiju said, “It was a success from the nation’s point of view and a failure from the Opposition’s.” He noted that several important bills were passed, including a landmark anti-corruption bill that places even the Prime Minister under legal scrutiny.

“PM Modi rejected recommendations to exclude the Prime Minister from this bill,” Rijiju said. “He said, if a PM commits corruption, he must go to jail and leave office. What objection can the Opposition have to such transparency?”

Opposition creating chaos for headlines

The Minister accused opposition MPs of deliberately tearing up bills and grabbing the Home Minister’s microphone. “They’ve crossed all limits,” he said. “They’ve been ordered by their party leaders to create chaos and grab headlines.”

Rijiju clarified that no CISF personnel were deployed in the House, dismissing the Congress’s claim as false. “They were House marshals, not CISF. How can you bring the Army or CISF into Parliament?”

On Rahul Gandhi: 'He got lost while talking'

Rijiju didn’t hold back on criticising Rahul Gandhi, claiming he relies on notes handed to him and loses track mid-speech. “Someone gave him a note, and he got lost while speaking,” Rijiju said in reference to Gandhi’s remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

He also stated, “If Rahul Gandhi cannot speak or doesn’t know how to speak, that doesn’t mean others should also be silenced.”

'Anti-democratic acts won't win votes”

Rijiju concluded by accusing the Congress of attacking democracy and indulging in anti-national behaviour, asserting that such actions will not translate into electoral gains. “Rahul Gandhi speaks nonsense to grab headlines. That will not become a vote bank,” he said.

He added that while the BJP may not always be in power, the Congress must earn the people's trust by respecting institutions and engaging in constructive politics.

Call for responsible politics

In his closing remarks, Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to return to democratic debate, reminding them of their critical role in the functioning of Parliament. “We believe in discussion. But if Parliament doesn’t function, the loss is for those who have to ask questions—not for the government.”