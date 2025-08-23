PM Modi refused special exemption in minister 'disqualification bill', says Kiren Rijiju | Video The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a motion to refer the three bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament. The motion was moved by Home Minister Amit Shah amid uproar in the Upper House.

New Delhi:

In a major revelation, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined a proposed exemption for himself from a new bill that mandates the removal of a sitting Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or minister if jailed for serious offences. Speaking to the media amid ongoing parliamentary disruptions, Rijiju stated, “PM Modi told the cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the Prime Minister out of this bill, but he did not agree. The PM is also a citizen and should not have special protection.”

The landmark legislation—comprising the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill—proposes that if any serving minister is arrested or detained for 30 consecutive days over an offence carrying a jail term of five years or more, they must vacate their position.

“Most of the CMs are from our party,” Rijiju added. “If they do something wrong, they have to leave their position. Ethics should also mean something. The Opposition would have welcomed this bill had they kept ethics at the centre.”

The bills were introduced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst heavy protests by the Opposition, which included tearing the bill papers and hurling them toward the Minister. Despite the chaos, the draft legislations were passed through a voice vote and subsequently referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Opposition parties have condemned the bills as “draconian” and “unconstitutional,” accusing the BJP-led Centre of using them as tools to target opposition-ruled states through central investigative agencies.

Responding to the disruptions in Parliament, Rijiju expressed frustration over the stalled proceedings. “Mera gala bhi baith gaya dekho. Opposition ko chilla chilla ke mai anurodh karta hoon ki behas hone dijiye,” he said emotionally, highlighting the strain caused by repeated requests for order.

He emphasised that the real loss from parliamentary gridlock lies with the Opposition. “The government will pass the bills in the national interest,” he said. “But the Opposition, which is supposed to ask questions, is running away from debate. That’s not how democracy works.”