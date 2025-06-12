What is seat 11A in Air India's 787-8 Dreamliner where the lone survivor was sitting? Check seat arrangement Air India plane crash: According to experts, failure of both engines or a bird hit soon after take-off could be among the probable causes that led to the fatal crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft with 242 people onboard.

In a devastating tragedy involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one passenger’s survival has captured national attention. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London, resulting in numerous fatalities. However, one passenger, seated on seat 11A, miraculously survived.

Where is seat 11A on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner?

According to aircraft configuration, Seat 11A is located in the first row of the economy class, directly behind business class. It is a window seat on the port side of the aircraft, positioned closer to the front- a location that may have contributed to the passenger’s survival when the plane went down.

Who was the lone survivor?

The survivor has been identified as Ramesh Viswashkumar, a 40-year-old British national. Footage emerging from the scene shows Kumar visibly injured but able to walk on his own, suggesting he escaped without life-threatening injuries. His survival stands in stark contrast to the grim fate that met many other passengers.

Tragically, among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also onboard the ill-fated flight.

Aircraft had just arrived from Delhi

The same Air India Dreamliner had flown earlier in the day from New Delhi to Ahmedabad as Flight AI 423, departing at 10:07 am and landing at 11:40 am. Later, it was repurposed as Flight AI 171 for its journey to London Gatwick. Unfortunately, shortly after its 1:38 pm departure, the aircraft crashed in a residential area near Meghani nagar, close to the Ahmedabad airport.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner confirms lone survivor receiving treatment at hospital

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed that one passenger seated in 11A was found alive and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. "We have located one survivor in seat 11A. He is hospitalised and under medical care. The total number of casualties is still being determined, and the death toll may rise, especially as the plane crashed into a densely populated residential area," Malik said during a media briefing via phone.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, was carrying 242 people, 230 passengers and 12 crew, when it crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore, the aircraft lost altitude rapidly and slammed into a building identified as a doctors’ hostel belonging to BJ Medical College, located just outside the airport perimeter. "After take-off, the aircraft lost control and crashed into a structure that serves as residential housing for doctors," Rathore stated.

The accident site was engulfed in flames, and rescue operations are ongoing. Authorities are working to identify victims and assess the full extent of damage to both passengers and residents of the hostel complex.

DNA testing is required to identify plane crash victims

Due to the severity of the crash and the extent of the fire, identifying victims has become a challenge. The Gujarat government has confirmed that family members of the deceased have been called in, and DNA testing will be conducted to help establish identities.

