Air India plane crash: Tata Group to provide Rs 1 crore to families of all victims Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in Air India plane crash. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons made the announcement today.

New Delhi:

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, announced on Thursday that the Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. The statement also read that the Tata group of companies will provide support in constructing the BJ Medical's hostel. For the unversed, Air India Flight AI 171 crashed near Ahmedabad airport today. The flight that was carrying 242 passengers and 12 crew members was flying from Ahmedabad to London.

About 50 people injured at the crash site were taken to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad and every passenger except one traveller, Ramesh Viswashkumar, has been declared dead.

Tata Groups statement

'We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured. Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the BJ Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,' read N Chandrasekaran's statement.

About the mishap

Air India's plane took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1:48 pm. Exactly 9 minutes later, the plane crashed at a height of 625 feet. The plane had taken off for London. There were 242 passengers on board, including 2 pilots and 10 crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board this plane. As soon as the plane crashed, it turned into a ball of fire. There are reports of damage to nearby buildings as well. This accident happened near the Ahmedabad Horse Camp, which is near the Civil Hospital. After the accident, the Air Force and Army teams are engaged in rescue operations. NDRF is also engaged in rescue operations.

Also Read: Ahmedabad plane crash: One survivor found out of 242 people on board Air India flight