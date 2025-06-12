Ahmedabad plane crash: One survivor found out of 242 people on board Air India flight A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

A lone survivor was found out of 242 passengers and crew on board the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, and more people are likely to be alive, said the Police Commissioner. The flight, which was en route to London, crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

'We have lost a lot of people': MEA on Air India flight crash

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that a significant number of lives were lost in the tragic aviation incident involving an Air India flight.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. There are several foreigners. You will receive the updates from the relevant departments: the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, and others. That is the latest I can share. It is an evolving situation. The rescue operations are on. We need to wait a little more time for exact details to be put out..."

Air India flight crashed

A London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared to be killed. According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national.

There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, Air India said in a statement on the social media platform 'X'.

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," it said.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said. "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," it said.

Air India also said that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident.