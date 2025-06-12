Ramesh Viswashkumar was lucky: Here's a list of such lucky sole survivors of commercial flight crashes According to the latest report, among 242 passengers travelling on the Air India plane bound for London, only one survivor has been found. His name is Ramesh Viswashkumar, and his seat number was 11A.

New Delhi:

An Ahmedabad-London Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex after takeoff on Thursday. As per the latest reports, among all passengers and crew, only one survivor was found alive. Scroll down to know the lone survivors over the past years in crashes.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. According to the latest report, among 242 passengers travelling on the Air India plane bound for London, only one survivor has been found. His name is Ramesh Viswashkumar, and his seat number was 11A.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said that police found one survivor in seat 11A, and he was found in the hospital who is undergoing treatment. "Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase, as the flight crashed in a residential area," he said.

List of lone survivors over the past years in tragic plane crashes

1. On October 30, 1959, Piedmont Airlines Flight 349, travelling from Washington, DC, to Roanoke, crashed on Bucks Elbow Mountain near Charlottesville, Virginia. The flight was carrying 24 passengers, among whom only one survivor was found, E Philip Bradley, who was seriously injured. His seat was ripped from the plane during the crash, sending him whirling through the air. He landed still strapped in.

2. On December 24, 1971, LANSA Flight 508, a Lockheed L-188 Electra en route from Lima to Pucallpa, Peru, broke up in mid-air during a thunderstorm and crashed in the Amazon Rainforest. Of the 92 individuals onboard, the sole survivor was a German teenager named Juliane Koepcke, who fell two miles (3.2 km) still strapped to her seat. She then walked for 10 days through the rainforest before being rescued by local lumbermen.

3. On July 8, 2003, Sudan Airways Flight 139, a Boeing 737-200, crashed shortly after taking off from Port Sudan, Sudan. Out of the 117 people on board, 116 died; however, a two-year-old boy named Mohammed el-Fateh Osman was the lone survivor.

4. On June 30, 2009, Yemenia Flight 626, an Airbus flying from Sanaa, Yemen, to Moroni, Comoros, crashed into the Indian Ocean while approaching Prince Said Ibrahim International Airport due to pilot error. All but one of the 153 occupants were killed. The sole survivor was a 12-year-old girl named Bahia Bakari, who was found clinging to the wreckage.

5. On May 18, 2018, Cubana de Aviacion Flight 972, a Boeing 737-200/Adv, crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Cuba. Of the 113 passengers and crew aboard, 112 were killed. The lone survivor, Maylen Diaz, sustained serious traumatic injuries but no burns.