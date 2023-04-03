Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Violence in Bengal planned, sponsored and targeted by BJP' alleges Uddhav-led Shiv Sena

West Bengal Violence: Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Monday alleged the saffron party for planning, sponsoring and targeting violence in West Bengal. The senior leader of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Sanjay Raut on Monday asserted that BJP is in fear for the general election 2024 and has planned, sponsored and targeted violence in Bengal. Moreover, he alleged that where ever BJP government is weak there are riots.

"Violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored & targeted by BJP"

Sanjay Raut, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday said, "the violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored & targeted by BJP...Wherever elections are nearing & BJP is fearing their loss, or where BJP government is weak there are riots,"

Communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif

Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities. The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns. Howrah's Shibpur and Kazipara area in West Bengal had also witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession.

On Sunday evening, fresh arson and violence erupted in Hooghly during Ram Navami Shobhayatra at Rishra. As per the latest development, internet services have been suspended in the region to avert any untoward incident.

