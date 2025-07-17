'West Bengal suffering due to TMC misrule': PM Modi jabs at Mamata government ahead of Durgapur visit Prime Minister shared two statements on his official X account, outlining the key topics he is expected to address during his public rally on Friday in West Bengal.

New Delhi:

Taking jabs at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering because of the misrule of Trinamool Congress ahead of his visit to the state on Friday to lay the pitch for the assembly elections next year. PM Modi will visit the industrial township of Durgapur in the West Burdwan district, where he is scheduled to address a public rally and inaugurate a series of Central government projects.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister shared two posts on his official X account (formerly Twitter), outlining the dual purpose of his visit, both political and administrative.

Criticism of TMC, focus on BJP’s development promise

In one post, PM Modi criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, stating, “West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development.”

He added, “Tomorrow, July 18, I will be addressing a @BJPBengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!”

In another statement, the Prime Minister emphasised the development agenda behind his visit. “Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, July 18. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, and roads,” he said.

PM Modi's schedule

As per the official itinerary, PM Modi is expected to arrive at Andal Airport around 2:35 pm From there, he will head to the rally venue, where two separate stages have been set up, one for the administrative programme and another for the political rally.

The administrative event, during which the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects, is scheduled between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. His political address is expected to take place between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m.

PM Modi is slated to return to Delhi via Andal Airport at 5:00 pm.