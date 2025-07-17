Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis hold closed-door meeting days after Maharashtra's CM's 'come here' remark The closed-door meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes and took place in Fadnavis’ antechamber, triggered fresh rumours of shifting alliances just two days after the Maharashtra chief minister spoke in the Assembly, suggesting Uddhav Thackeray to come to his side.

Mumbai:

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a light-hearted "come over here" remark in the state assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray met the BJP leader on Thursday, fuelling political speculation in the state's volatile politics.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes and took place in Fadnavis’ antechamber, triggered fresh rumours of shifting alliances. However, sources confirmed that the conversation was focused on two key issues: the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly and concerns over the alleged imposition of Hindi through the three-language formula, reports said.

Fadnavis' remark that set the rumour mill buzzing

On Tuesday, during a session in the assembly, Fadnavis jokingly suggested that Uddhav Thackeray could consider switching sides and joining the ruling coalition. "Uddhav ji, you can be considered for inclusion here. At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come to the opposition," he said with a laugh, adding, "That can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come there."

Uddhav later dismissed the comments as made "in jest", but the light exchange was enough to stir speculation, especially given the complex political dynamics in the state since the 2019 split between the Shiv Sena and BJP over the chief ministerial post.

"Thackeray presented the compiled book ‘Why Do We Need Hindi?’ containing articles written by various editors across the state against the imposition of Hindi to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Speaker Ram Shinde," his party wrote in a pot on X.

Discussion focused on the opposition post and language policy

Despite the buzz, Thursday’s meeting reportedly centred on more procedural issues. Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray discussed the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and raised concerns about the growing emphasis on Hindi in the state’s education policy.

As part of the conversation, Uddhav handed Fadnavis a book titled Why do we need Hindi imposition at all? Fadnavis responded by saying the book had already been forwarded to Dr Narendra Jadhav, chairperson of the new committee reviewing the state’s language policy.

Growing tensions within Mahayuti

The meeting took place amid ongoing reports of friction within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, particularly between Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde, who broke away from Uddhav’s Shiv Sena in 2022 to ally with the BJP, was reportedly dissatisfied after having to relinquish the chief minister's post to Fadnavis following the BJP-led alliance’s sweeping win in the 2024 state elections.