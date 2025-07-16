Mamata Banerjee alleges 'targeting of Bengalis', slams voter review to sound 2026 Assembly poll bugle West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting Bengali-speaking people across India, alleging harassment, detentions, and forced deportations to Bangladesh. Speaking at a protest rally in Kolkata, Banerjee claimed the Centre is influencing the Election Commission.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of systematically harassing Bengali-speaking people across the country and warned of strong political repercussions in the 2026 Assembly elections if the alleged persecution continues.

Speaking at a rain-soaked protest rally in central Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that the Centre was issuing covert instructions to BJP-ruled states to detain and intimidate Bengali-speaking citizens. “I will challenge these secret notices. How can Bengalis be detained on mere suspicion? This is unacceptable,” she said, addressing supporters after a march that concluded at Dorina Crossing.

The Trinamool Congress chief also accused the Centre of “influencing the Election Commission of India” to further its political objectives. “I am ashamed and disheartened by the BJP and the Centre’s attitude towards Bengalis,” she said.

Sets tone for 2026 Assembly elections with 'Bengalis being targeted'

Taking aim at the BJP’s treatment of migrant workers from Bengal, Banerjee said over 22 lakh Bengalis working across the country possess valid documents such as Aadhaar, EPIC, and PAN cards, yet they are being “wrongfully targeted and even pushed back to Bangladesh.” She questioned, “Is West Bengal not a part of India? What gives the BJP the right to treat Bengalis like this?”

Vowing a political fight, Banerjee declared that the saffron party should be ready for another round of "Khela Hobey", her party's rallying cry during the 2021 elections, in 2026. “I will speak in Bangla even more now. Arrest me if you can,” she said defiantly.

Calling for resistance through political means rather than physical confrontation, she warned, “If the BJP doesn’t stop persecuting Bengalis, the Trinamool Congress knows how to make them stop.”

(With inputs from PTI)