Bengal: 7 dead, over 50 missing after boat capsizes in Malda

Image Source : PTI Boat capsizes in West Bengal's Malda

At least seven people were killed, while more than 50 remained missing after a boat carrying over 70 people capsized in the Mahananda river in West Bengal. The incident was reported Thursday evening from Chanchal in Malda district of the state. The deceased have yet not been identified.

Villagers on the boat were returning home after watching a boat race that is organised on the occasion of Panchami every year at Mukundapur Ghat under Itahar police station.

The boat capsized while it was coming to Jagannathpur Ghat of Mahanandapur gram panchayat of Chanchal, at nearly 6:30 pm.

The water level in the river was on a rise due to floods.

According to local panchayat pradhan Aktarul Islam, the boat was carrying much more people than its capacity.

Search for those missing is on.

