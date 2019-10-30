Lawyers to hold pen-down protest in West Bengal on Thursday (Representational Image)

The Bar Council of West Bengal will hold a pen-down protest on Thursday in all courts of the state to protest the killing of a woman lawyer in Burdwan and press for a proper investigation in the matter, its vice-chairman Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay said.

The bar council decided during a meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday to hold the protest against the killing of Mitali Ghosh, a lawyer who practised at a Burdwan court.

Ghosh, 57, was found murdered at her home in Ajhapur in East Burdwan district on October 27.

"We demand a proper and fast investigation into the murder of Ghosh, a lawyer who was a member of Burdwan Bar Association, and the perpetrators be brought to book," Mukhopadhyay said.

The pen-down protest will be held in all courts of the state, including the Calcutta High Court and its circuit bench in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.

Members of Burdwan Bar Association did not attend judicial work on Wednesday against the killing of Ghosh, its secretary Sadan Tah said.

