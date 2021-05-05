Political gatherings banned, local trains suspended: Mamata Banerjee announces strict curbs to check virus

Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced sweeping restrictions in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19. Addressing the media in Kolkata today afternoon, Banerjee said that the government is taking measures to increase beds in hospitals to address the issue of bed crunch at hospitals. She also appealed to the people to donate to the CM Covid care fund to bolster the fight against an invisible enemy.

"I chaired a meeting to review the present Covid situation. We are increasing 3,000 beds... it will be 30,000 beds in some day," she said. The Chief Minister added that the state is short of vaccines and that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

"Giving second Does of vaccinations will be our priority," she said. She also announced that village doctors have been directed to attend Covid-19 patients first.

West Bengal: Covid-19 guidelines

Covid-19 negative report will now be mandatory for air passengers gain entry into the state. passengers will have to show the report at airports. All state transport and metro services will be restricted to check the movement of people. Local train services will be stopped from tomorrow. Bank hours will be restricted to four hours from 10 am to 2 pm. Work from home for 50 per cent employees of government and private offices. All political gatherings are banned in the state. SPs have been asked to take prompt action where political classes are being reported. All markets and standalone shops will open for three hours in the morning (7 am to 10 am) two hours in the evening (5 pm to 7 pm). All social, cultural and entertainment activities will be prohibited until further order.

The eastern state on Tuesday registered its highest single-day Covid deaths of 107 taking the toll to 11,744. The tally of Covid-19 cases went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 infections.

Earlier today, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mamata Banerjee at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhavan held amid the raging pandemic. Banerjee took the oath in the Bengali language. She is the 21st chief minister of West Bengal and the 8th person to hold the office. The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time in a row in West Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, while its main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats.

