Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 18 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 152; death toll at 7

18 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal on Sunday. This brings the total tally of the state to 152. Till now, 7 people have lost their lives and 29 have been treated. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 152 cases put it at number 14 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1985, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

District Number of confirmed cases Kolkata 29 Howrah 7 Kalimpong 7 East Medinipur 7 Nadia 5 Jalpaiguri 4 Hooghly 4 North 24 Paraganas 3 West Medinipur 2 South 24 Paraganas 1

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 9000-mark taking positive cases toll to 9,152 including 308 deaths while 857 have recovered. The 9,152 figure includes 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country saw 35 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

