Image Source : PTI Will pass Assembly resolution against CAA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government is planning to pass a resolution in the state Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the next three-four days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. Banerjee also appealed to other states, particularly those in the North-East, to pass such resolutions.

"We have also passed a resolution against NRCA three months ago. We will pass a resolution against CAA also within three-four days," Banerjee told mediapersons.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala and Congress-ruled Punjab have already passed resolutions in the respective state assemblies demanding scrapping of the controversial CAA.

TheA CAA, passed in Parliament last month, seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.

As per the Act, such communities will not be treated as illegal immigrants now and will be given Indian citizenship.

The legislation, which has come into force on January 10, has led to intense protests across the country, with students coming out on the streets in thousands in almost all the states. Civil society members, anti-BJP political parties and commoners have also joined the protests.

ALSO READ | UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh compares Mamata Banerjee to demon

ALSO READ | Those destroying public property will be bashed with lathis, shot like in UP: Dilip Ghosh