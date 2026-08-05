Petrol bomb attack on Shakib Al Hasan's home hours after he attends Sheikh Hasina's presser

New Delhi:

Unidentified people attempted to set fire to former Bangladesh captain and ex-lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan's house in Magura, police said. The incident occurred a little after the former Bangladesh skipper attended a media interaction addressed by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The interaction was hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

The Daily Star reported that the incident took place around 9:00 PM, quoting Md Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station. "Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalised windows. They also tried to set the house on fire," the OC said as quoted by the Daily Star. He added that the miscreants involved in the incident were not immediately known, as security was tightened around the house after the incident.

Awami League shares video of alleged incident

Meanwhile, the Awami League confirmed the alleged attempt by the miscreants. "Torching residences: the cost of attending Awami League press conference. Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh. A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Sakib Al Hasan, hours after the world-famous star cricketer appeared at a press conference with honourable party president Sheikh Hasina. Ahead of the press conference, BNP, Islamist Jamaat and NCP all publicly threatened national media outlets to weaponise the judiciary to sue in case of reports of the press conferences," the Awami League wrote on X.

"This calculated attack is yet another testament to the ongoing genocidal campaign against Awami League activists in the name of the democracy-building project, hallmarks of fascism," it added.

Shakib remains out of Bangladesh

Shakib has remained out of Bangladesh ever since the fall of Hasina's government in August 2024. There have been multiple cases against him, and he was among 147 against whom an FIR was registered in an alleged murder case during the political unrest two years back. He has previously stated that he wants to return and appear in the legal process but wants assurance of personal safety.

Shakib has not been playing for Bangladesh since late 2024. He has not officially retired from international cricket and wants to play a full-fledged series of all formats before hanging up his boots. In August 2024, he was elected as the MP from Magura-1 as a candidate of the Awami League.

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