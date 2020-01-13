Those destroying public property will be bashed with lathis, shot like in UP: Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh raked a controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh", amid anti-CAA, NRC protests in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

"Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax-payers' money!" Ghosh said.

Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP President: Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our govt in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs. (12.1.2020) pic.twitter.com/iJegmRHXpx — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

He said, "The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements (during anti-CAA protests)."

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh".

"They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country's property. Is it their zamindari!" he asked.

Dilip Ghosh,West Bengal BJP President: You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public properties. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you, and put you in jail. (12.1.2020) https://t.co/LcFZTrpYPj — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Ghosh also called for identifying those "sabotaging the interests" of Hindu Bengalis. He claimed that there are two crore "Muslim infiltrators" in the country.

"One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he alleged.

BJP national president Amti Shah had also slammed Mamata Banerjee, Congress' Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders saying don't know why all these leaders were speaking the language of Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the issue of CAA and NRC in the country.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, Amit Shah pitched for the support on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian refugees who have come facing religious persecution in Pakistan, have same right on India as you (people) and I have.

Hitting out at the 'tukde-tukde' gang, Amit Shah asked those who have raised anti-India slogans like "Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, inshallah inshallah," shouldn't they have been put behind the bars?

(With inputs from PTI)

