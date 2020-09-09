Fire erupts at bag manufacturing unit in Bengal; goods worth Rs 26 lakh destroyed

Image Source : PTI Fire erupts at bag manufacturing unit in Bengal

A fire broke out in West Bengal on Wednesday. The incident was reported from a bag manufacturing unit in the Jalpaiguri district of the state. According to the police, no casualties were reported due to the blaze. The unit produces bags for dispatching tea leaves, a police officer said. The fire broke out in the factory around 5 am and it destroyed stocks of bags and raw materials worth Rs 26 lakh, Gautam Kumar Das, owner of the unit, said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control at 6.30 am, the officer said.

The short circuit was believed to be the reason behind the fire though the exact cause of it will be known after investigation, a fire brigade official said.

