West Asia conflict: Nearly 2.44 lakh Indians return home amid war; five dead, one missing

New Delhi:

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the government said nearly 2.44 lakh people have returned to India from the region since February 28. The conflict began the same day when the United States-Israel combine launched airstrikes on Iran. In response, Iran targeted Gulf nations hosting American military bases and sought to choke the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz to exert pressure on the US and Israel.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on Tuesday on the West Asia situation, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Aseem R Mahajan, said, "Around 2,44,000 passengers have returned from the region to India since February 28."

Five Indians killed, one missing

Mahajan further said that five Indian nationals have lost their lives so far amid the ongoing conflict, and one person is missing. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of two Indians who died in an incident in Sohar city in Oman were repatriated to India on Tuesday and received by their families in Jaipur.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The safety, well-being, and security of the Indian community across the region remain "our highest priority," he added.

"We remain in close touch with the state governments and the Union Territories to share information and coordinate our efforts. Our missions and posts across the region are functioning round the clock... and issuing updated advisories," he said, adding they also remain in constant touch with local governments.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that its Control Room remains fully functional, supporting the needs of the Indian nationals. Jaiswal said the number of calls or emails has reduced significantly.

Flight operations

Mahajan further said that airlines continue to operate limited, non-scheduled flights due to operational and safety concerns. He noted that around 65 flights operated from airports in the United Arab Emirates to India on March 16, while nearly 70 flights were operated on March 17.

He added that flights are also operating from Oman to various destinations across India. "Qatar airspace remains partially open. Qatar Airways operated three flights to India yesterday and is expected to operate three flights today also," the MEA official said, adding that the airspace in Kuwait "remains closed since February 28".

He said special non-scheduled commercial flights to India by Jazeera Airways of Kuwait are expected to operate in the coming days from Al Qaisumah international airport in Saudi Arabia. "In Bahrain and Iraq, where airspaces remain closed, transit of Indian nationals is being facilitated through Saudi Arabia," Mahajan added.

He said the Mission team in Iraq's Basra continues to assist the 15 Indian crew members who were safely evacuated after an incident, and are currently staying in a hotel.

Efforts are underway for their early return to India, Mahajan said, adding that the Mission is also coordinating with the Iraqi authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of an Indian national who lost his life. "Our missions in Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the authorities concerned regarding the missing Indian national and early repatriation of mortal remains of the three other deceased Indian nationals," he said.

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