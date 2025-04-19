Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India today The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall for Saturday at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and other parts of north India.

New Delhi:

Rain accompanied by gusty winds brought relief to parts of Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Temperatures in pockets of North India went down after the rainfall and thunderstorm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rainfall for Saturday at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and the Northeast.

Duststorm has been predicted over Uttar Pradesh, with the weather department predicting cloudy sky in the evening. Very light rain or drizzle is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. In the evening, winds will be 40-50 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weather forecast for April 19 and 20

IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on April 19 and 20.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness isolated hailstorms along with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall.

A gradual fall in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees is likely over Northwest India in the following three days. The weather conditions come due to the influence of a Western Disturbance and an upper cyclonic circulation over Punjab and central parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Adverse weather causes loss of life in Delhi, Meerut

In Delhi, four people lost their lives and 10 are feared trapped when a multi-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area following the sudden thunderstorm and rain. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, two members of a family were killed in a roof collapse during a strong storm on Friday; three others who were injured are undergoing treatment.