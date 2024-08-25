Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Weather update today: IMD issues rain alert for THESE states | Check details

The weather department has light to extremely heavy rainfall alerts at isolated places across India. While Delhi and nearby areas may receive moderate rainfall, the western coastal states are likely to receive extremely heavy rains. Flood-torn Tripura may also receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2024 8:30 IST
weather update today
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As the monsoon continues to lash parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at various places including Delhi, which is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Delhi-NCR weather update

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in Delhi including, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh. Moreover, similar weather conditions have been predicted by IMD during the next 24 hours in several parts of NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, among others.

Extremely heavy rains in these states

The Indian Met Dept. has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours in western and central parts of India. The regions with red alerts include:

  1. Gujarat
  2. Madhya Maharashtra
  3. Goa and Konkan
  4. West Madhya Pradesh
  5. East Rajasthan
  6. Nagaland
  7. Manipur
  8. Mizoram
  9. Tripura

Very heavy rainfall in these states

The IMD has issued very high rainfall alerts at isolated places in various regions. The orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours for these regions:

  1.  Odisha
  2. Gangetic West Bengal
  3. Coastal Karnataka
  4. West Rajasthan

heavy rains in these states

The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for the next 24 hours at isolated in these regions:

  1. Uttar Pradesh
  2. Eastern Madhya Pradesh
  3. Chhattisgarh 
  4. Assam
  5. Kerala
  6. Parts of Karnataka

ALSO READ | Delhi rains: Three die of electrocution, drowning due to heavy rainfall within 24 hours

