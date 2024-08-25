Weather update today: IMD issues rain alert for THESE states | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As the monsoon continues to lash parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at various places including Delhi, which is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Delhi-NCR weather update

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in Delhi including, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh. Moreover, similar weather conditions have been predicted by IMD during the next 24 hours in several parts of NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, among others.

Extremely heavy rains in these states

The Indian Met Dept. has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours in western and central parts of India. The regions with red alerts include:

Gujarat Madhya Maharashtra Goa and Konkan West Madhya Pradesh East Rajasthan Nagaland Manipur Mizoram Tripura

Very heavy rainfall in these states

The IMD has issued very high rainfall alerts at isolated places in various regions. The orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours for these regions:

Odisha Gangetic West Bengal Coastal Karnataka West Rajasthan

heavy rains in these states

The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for the next 24 hours at isolated in these regions:

Uttar Pradesh Eastern Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Assam Kerala Parts of Karnataka

