Delhi rains: Three die of electrocution, drowning due to heavy rainfall within 24 hours

Delhi rains: The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky and a light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 34 degrees and 27 degrees celsius, respectively.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2024 22:14 IST
Delhi rains, Three die in delhi rains, three dead due to electrocution drowning in heavy rainfall, d
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A bus moves through a waterlogged road as vehicles get stuck in a traffic jam after heavy rainfall in New Delhi.

Delhi rains: Three people, including a teenage boy, died in different rain-related incidents in the national capital in 24 hours since August 22, officials said. The incidents took place in Ranjeet Nagar, Chanakyapuri, and Prem Nagar area.

In west Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar, a woman who used to iron clothes for a living, died of electrocution when she stepped into a pool of water.

"As per initial enquiries, the victim identified as Seema, 40, was electrocuted as current passed in waterlogged on the street. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her dead," a police officer said.

Seema is survived by her husband, a labourer, and two children. At the time of the incident, she was returning home with her sister, who was saved from the same fate as she was walking a few steps away from her.

15-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged road in central Delhi

In central Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, a 15-year-old boy drowned in rainwater collected on a roadside near The British School while playing with his friends. Police suspect the boy drowned as he was stuck under a car parked on the roadside.

 

The deceased, Sourabh, lived with his family at the Vivekanand Camp in the same area, the police said. According to the police, Sourabh and some of his friends were playing in the rain on the waterlogged road near the British School when he accidently ventured into deep water and drowned.

The victim's friends informed his family members, who immediately reached the spot, pulled him out of the water and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the officials said. The police said the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway.

50-year-old man electrocuted in Rohini

On Thursday (August 22), a 50-year-old man got electrocuted outside his house in north Delhi's Rohini area, police said. The victim, Sanjay, slipped into water accumulated outside his house in Prem Nagar area and received an electric shock. He was declared dead at a hospital.

A video that surfaced online showed an MCD school, purportedly in Rohini, completely submerged in rainwater, with students seen climbing atop desks.

There was no response from MCD on the incident.

Waterlogging in national capital 

On Friday, heavy waterlogging was reported from across Delhi with police receiving 15 complaints of traffic issues and 12 of waterlogging till the afternoon. The Public Works Department said it received around 50 complaints of waterlogging, 25 of which it resolved.

Major waterlogging was reported at Dhaula Kuan underpass and Sanjay Enclave in Mangolpuri. The work is still underway at Dhaula Kuan and a very small amount of water is left which will be cleared soon, a PWD official said.

The MCD said that the 16 complaints related to the waterlogging and five regarding tree falling were received by them.

