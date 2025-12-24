Weather update: Dense fog envelops Delhi and parts of north India; IGI Airport, SpiceJet issue advisory On Tuesday, at least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions.

New Delhi:

The national capital, Delhi, along with several parts of North India, has been engulfed in dense fog following a sharp drop in temperatures. The thick fog has significantly reduced visibility, disrupting the operations of various modes of transport.

These weather conditions come on the back of already poor air quality, further increasing the challenges faced by commuters and travellers.

Delhi’s IGI Airport has issued an advisory over poor visibility at the airport. Flyers have been asked to contact their respective airlines before heading towards the airport.

"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory read.

SpiceJet airline has separately issued an advisory, apprising the flyers about potential delays due to low visibility at airports across north India. Passengers have been requested to check the status of their flights before travelling to airports.

“#TravelAdvisory (24th Dec'25): Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU) and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status,” the notification read.

On Tuesday, at least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions.

Dense fog has reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog will prevail across northern states until December 27.

Two fatalities on Yamuna Expressway amid fog

Two individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in separate accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida due to low visibility caused by dense fog. Both victims were riding motorcycles when they were struck by unidentified vehicles on Tuesday.

Multiple-vehicle collision in Amethi claims two lives

In Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, a collision involving six vehicles near an underpass in the Musafirkhana police station area resulted in two deaths. The accident occurred on Tuesday under heavy fog conditions.

No improvement in Delhi air despite curbs

Delhi is grappling with toxic air, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring above 400, placing most areas in the ‘severe’ category. Despite government-imposed restrictions, there has not been any respite from poor air, as 28 out of 40 monitoring stations continue to record AQI levels exceeding 400.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

Mundka- 435

Anand Vihar- 455

Dwarka- 430

Narela- 400

Punjabi Bagh- 421

ITO- 410

ALSO READ: