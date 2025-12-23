Greater Noida: Two killed in separate accidents amid dense fog at Yamuna Expressway The accidents took place under the jurisdiction of Jewar Police Station.

Greater Noida:

As many as two persons were killed in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. The incidents took place on Tuesday, where two persons, including a woman, died after their motorcycles were hit by unknown vehicles.

Several passersby stopped and called the ambulance to take the victims to hospital. The police also reached the spot and a probe has been launched.

Two killed after several vehicles collide in Amethi

As many as two persons were killed in a collision between six vehicles in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. The crash happened on Tuesday amid heavy fog near an under-bridge in the Musafirkhana police station area.

According to SHO Vivek Singh, the incident took place near the Amethi–Sultanpur turn when a truck lost control and hit the roadside railing due to poor visibility. This triggered a chain reaction, as three other trucks, a bus, and a car following behind collided, resulting in a major pile-up.

Two people died instantly at the scene, while 16 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Relief and rescue teams reached the site promptly.

Multiple vehicles crash on Greater Noida Expressway due to poor visibility

​Early on December 13, heavy fog caused extremely low visibility across the Delhi-NCR region, leading to a major pile-up on the Noida Expressway. According to officials, the accident involved multiple cars and trucks and left several people injured. The incident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also called the Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal (KGP) Expressway.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the vehicles involved. One white car had climbed onto the central divider, with its front completely crushed, while a truck was seen standing close by. Another car was stuck under a large vehicle.