Weather update: North India predicted to shiver in biting cold, dense fog to persist till December 28 Weather update today: The IMD has predicted that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, northern Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, northern Madhya Pradesh and parts of northeast India are likely to witness intense cold conditions until December 28

New Delhi:

Severe cold conditions continue across north India, including Delhi, with dense fog affecting several states during the morning hours. The impact on daily life is clearly visible as temperatures have dropped sharply in many regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures in states such as Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have fallen to between 5°C and 10°C. Light rainfall along with snowfall is likely in the hill regions over the next 24 hours.

Dense fog to persist until December 28

The weather department said that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, northern Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, northern Madhya Pradesh and parts of northeast India are likely to witness intense cold conditions until December 28. Dense fog is expected to prevail during the morning hours across these regions.

Barabanki records lowest temperature in the plains

Temperatures have dropped below freezing in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. Snowfall is also continuing in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, northeast India, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sikkim and central Maharashtra, minimum temperatures have dipped to between 5°C and 10°C at some locations. Among the plains, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 4.5°C.

Blizzard alert in hill regions

The weather department has forecast rain accompanied by snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and higher reaches of northeast Himachal Pradesh. A blizzard like situation is also possible in these areas, with strong winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour. Thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Weather forecast for Delhi-NCR

Several parts of the Delhi NCR region experienced dense fog on Tuesday morning, as the cold wave has persisted for the past few days. The sky is expected to remain mostly clear during the day, allowing sunshine after 10 am. Winds will blow from the northwest at speeds of up to 15 km per hour, increasing to around 20 km per hour by the afternoon.

