Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states | Check Details

Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states | Check Details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of India. The rainfall will lash small pockets of the country in isolated places. Apart from that, there are no significant weather conditions in the rest of India.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2024 7:55 IST
rainfall forecast
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

After cyclone Dana brought massive rainfall in the eastern part of India including coastal states West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological has predicted that no significant weather conditions will prevail over the entire India. However, heavy rainfall in several pockets of the country will continue during the week.

In line with that, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall alerts in several regions on Monday. These regions include states in Central, Western and Southern India. The regions with likely heavy rains are:

  • Eastern Madhya Pradesh
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Marathwada
  • Madhya Maharashtra
  • Konkan and Goa
  • Kerala
  • Tamil Nadu

According to weekly predictions, there are no significant weather conditions in the country. The isolated incidents of heavy rainfall will continue till October. Since November 1, there has been no rainfall alert in the country.

Weather in Delhi today

Like other parts of India, no significant weather condition is predicted in Delhi. No rainfall alert has been issued by the weather department for Delhi.  With mist in the morning, the sky will remain clear in the day. The maximum temperature will reach 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hit may drop to 20 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall recorded in 24 hours

Meanwhile, in 24 hours till 8:30 pm on Sunday, light rainfall was recorded in many parts of India. Rainfall in Dana-hit Odisha remains normal while in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep and Arunachal Pradesh, excess rainfall was recorded. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement