Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states | Check Details

After cyclone Dana brought massive rainfall in the eastern part of India including coastal states West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological has predicted that no significant weather conditions will prevail over the entire India. However, heavy rainfall in several pockets of the country will continue during the week.

In line with that, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall alerts in several regions on Monday. These regions include states in Central, Western and Southern India. The regions with likely heavy rains are:

Eastern Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Marathwada

Madhya Maharashtra

Konkan and Goa

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

According to weekly predictions, there are no significant weather conditions in the country. The isolated incidents of heavy rainfall will continue till October. Since November 1, there has been no rainfall alert in the country.

Weather in Delhi today

Like other parts of India, no significant weather condition is predicted in Delhi. No rainfall alert has been issued by the weather department for Delhi. With mist in the morning, the sky will remain clear in the day. The maximum temperature will reach 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hit may drop to 20 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall recorded in 24 hours

Meanwhile, in 24 hours till 8:30 pm on Sunday, light rainfall was recorded in many parts of India. Rainfall in Dana-hit Odisha remains normal while in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep and Arunachal Pradesh, excess rainfall was recorded.