Weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states

Rajasthan, which is grappling with heavy rains, is expected to get relief on August 18 (Sunday). Heavy rains are likely to stop in many districts and divisions of the state. In most parts of the state, there is a strong possibility of clear skies and sunshine between August 17 to 22. However, another round of heavy rains may come in the last week of August. Moreover, the national capital may witness light rains with cloudy skies today. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for different parts of 11 states.

Orange alert in states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert with likely heavy rains at isolated places in these states:

The Gangetic parts of West Bengal (August 18, 19) The northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura (Between 18-22) Jharkhand (August 18, 19) Coastal Karnataka (August 20, 21) Uttarakhand (August 20) Tamil Nadu (August 18, 19) Pudducherry (August 18, 19) Kolkata (August 19)

Weather in Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this season. Humidity remained between 74 per cent and 92 per cent. The Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies and light rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 74 at 4 pm, which falls in the "satisfactory" category.

Heavy rains expected in Kerala

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains and strong winds in Kerala during the next five days and issued an orange alert in four districts. Intermittent rains continued at different places in many parts of the state on Saturday. Water levels in many rivers including Manimala and Pamba rose. According to the IMD, an 'orange alert' has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts, where heavy rains are expected.

