Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from heat and humidity

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday evening, bringing respite for the people from rising heat and humidity. The national capital witnessed intermittent rainfall in the last 15 days of August. However, the light rains were accompanied by a rise in temperature and humidity. The fresh rains brought some relief for the people.

Notably, the weather department predicted cloudy skies and light rains for today. It also said that the national capital received consecutive light to heavy rains since the start of August. The Indian Meteorological Department data shows that between August 1 and Thursday, the capital experienced rainfall every day.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 13.6 mm of rain, Palam recorded 28.5 mm, Aryanagar recorded 18.6 mm, and Narela recorded 9.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on August 15 and August 16. Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the normal, according to the weather department. Meanwhile, the humidity level stood at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The intermittent rains led to waterlogging in many areas including Palam, Rohini, and Adarsh Nagar, while incidents of fallen trees were reported from Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Malviya Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi LG says waterlogging due to years of neglect

Citing waterlogging in several areas, Delhi LG VK Saxena expressed displeasure with the steps taken and criticised the Delhi government. In a post on X, Saxena said, "The city's major drains, clogged with silt and garbage, are mainly responsible for the waterlogging and the resulting hellish conditions in Delhi every year. This condition of Delhi's drains is, clearly, the result of years of neglect and negligence".

"The reason is clear. The cleaning work started after my visit on August 4 and in the last 10 days more than 1200 MT of silt has been removed from these drains," he added.

