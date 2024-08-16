Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Delhi rains: 'Condition of drains in national capital is result of years of neglect', says LG VK Saxena

Delhi rains: VK Saxena noted that the Barapulla, Kushak, and Sunehri drains alone are responsible for draining the water from 24 per cent of the entire Delhi area, but these drains are not able to work even at 10 per cent of their capacity.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 18:25 IST
Delhi rains, DELHI drains Condition is result of years of neglect, delhi LG VK Saxena, delhi rain TR
Image Source : VK SAXENA (X) Drains in Delhi amid heavy rainfall.

Delhi rains: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena today (August 16) said the condition of drains in the national capital is the result of years of neglect. On August 4, Saxena inspected three arterial drains- Barapulla, Kushak, and Sunehri- and flagged their state as appalling and noted that they were filled with silt and debris.

In a post on X, Saxena said, "The city's major drains, clogged with silt and garbage, are mainly responsible for the waterlogging and the resulting hellish conditions in Delhi every year. This condition of Delhi's drains is, clearly, the result of years of neglect and negligence".

"The reason is clear. The cleaning work started after my visit on August 4 and in the last 10 days more than 1200 MT of silt has been removed from these drains," he said.

LG assures Delhiites of completing drainage related work at the earliest

"Despite the combined efforts of all the concerned agencies, a lot of work still remains to be done in cleaning these three major drains. I assure the people of Delhi that this work will be completed very soon and long-term measures will be taken to provide relief from waterlogging," Saxena said the post.

Saxena also attached some pictures with his posts on X and said photographs show the current condition of these drains.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

