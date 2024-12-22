Weather alert: Rains to batter Delhi, UP, other states amid shivering cold

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a latest weather update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert amid the severe cold in North India. Many states including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are going to receive rain in the next few days. Along with the rain, the severe cold will also increase. The met department has said that along with the rain, there is a possibility of cold wave for the next five to seven days.

Rainfall alert

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness a very light rain on December 23 (Monday). Moreover, the weather department said that many districts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana may receive rain on 26 December (Thursday) and 27 December (Friday).

Cold wave

Due to the rain, there will be severe cold conditions in the affected areas. Severe cold wave will be seen in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. A new Western Disturbance is about to hit the western Himalayan region and plains.

This will cause a change in the weather. It is because of this, the rains is expected in Delhi-NCR. Moreover, the sky may remain partly cloudy on Monday. There may be dense fog on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

Where it rained?

The met department has also said that heavy rains lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema in past days. There is a rain alert in different areas of Odisha, coastal Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

The met department has also said that heavy rains lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema in past days. There is a rain alert in different areas of Odisha, coastal Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

Rain alert in Himachal amid snowfall

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather department has predicted rain at isolated places on December 23, 24 and 27. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert at some places in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi till December 24. A yellow alert has been issued for cold wave and frost at some places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu till December 25.