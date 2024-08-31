Saturday, August 31, 2024
     
Wayanad landslides: Some areas may be declared 'no habitation' zones, survivors hope for govt support

The Kerala government may declare certain areas in Wayanad "no habitation" zones after the devastating July 30 landslides that drastically altered the landscape, making them unsafe for living. Survivors, many traumatized and uncertain about their future, are hesitant to return home.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Wayanad Updated on: August 31, 2024 14:50 IST
Wayanad landslides
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Wayanad: Damaged houses and the terrain in the Chooralmala village a month after the Wayanad landslides disaster that struck Kerala on July 30.

Some areas of Wayanad, Kerala, severely impacted by the July 30 landslides, may be permanently declared "no habitation" zones due to the extensive topographical changes, according to Kerala government authorities. The Gayathri river’s swollen, widened path has left a trail of destruction, rendering human habitation impossible in certain parts of Punchirimattam and Chooralmala villages.

Survivors struggle with trauma and uncertainty

Survivors of the landslides are grappling with trauma and uncertainty. Many are reluctant to return to their devastated homes, fearing further calamities. Rajesh T, a resident of Punchirimattam, expressed his disbelief at the condition of his home, now filled with muck and debris. Similarly, Unais C, a goods auto driver from Mundakkai, lost his entire cement stock, which he had stored to supplement his income. 

"I cannot believe my house is all filled up with muck and the windows, gates everything has fallen apart. Two houses right in front of my home were washed away that night," Rajesh says as he scours his house to find some documents.

"I do not have confidence to live here anymore. Many people of this area who are in government hostels or rented accommodation share the same feeling. We are pinning our hope on the government to help us," he added.

 

 

Hopes pinned on government aid

With their homes and livelihoods destroyed, survivors are relying on government assistance. Dance teacher Jithika Prem, who lost her home, hopes never to return to the landslide-prone area. Meanwhile, Arif, a daily wager from Chooralmala, is worried about finding a new job and a permanent home for his family. Although the government has provided aid, including temporary shelter and financial support, residents say more needs to be done to restore their lives.

The scale of the disaster

The Wayanad landslides have claimed over 200 lives, making it one of the worst disasters in Kerala's recent history. As the state struggles with the aftermath, the focus remains on rehabilitation and the long-term safety of its residents.

