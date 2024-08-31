PM Modi to flag off three new Vande Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off three new Vande Bharat trains on August 31, enhancing connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Ministry of Railways highlighted the significance of these trains in promoting faster, more comfortable travel, aligning with India's 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Significance of Vande Bharat trains

The Vande Bharat Express, first introduced on February 15, 2019, under the 'Make in India' initiative, has become a symbol of luxury and speed in rail travel. Currently, over 100 Vande Bharat services are operational, connecting more than 280 districts across the country, significantly transforming the travel experience for millions.

Regional impact of the new trains

Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: This is the first Vande Bharat train connecting Meerut with Lucknow. It is expected to boost religious tourism and support local industries with faster connectivity to the state capital.

Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: This train will connect the temple city of Madurai with the cosmopolitan hub of Bengaluru. It will facilitate business, education, and work-related commutes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express: Marking the first Vande Bharat service in this scenic region, the train will cover 726 km, connecting 12 districts in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to significantly improve travel for pilgrims and local residents alike.

World-class amenities

The Vande Bharat trains are equipped with advanced safety features, such as Kavach technology, rotating chairs, Divyangjan-friendly toilets, and integrated Braille signages, ensuring a modern and inclusive travel experience.

Enhancing tourism and local economies

The launch of these trains is anticipated to not only improve connectivity but also support religious tourism and local economies, particularly in regions like Meerut and Nagercoil, by providing faster and more efficient travel options.

