VIDEO: IAF fires 2 BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles during routine training

The Indian Airforce fired 2 BrahMos Surface to Surface missiles as part of a routine operational training.
The missiles were fired at Trak Island in the Andaman Nicobar group of islands on October 21 and October 22. The twin firings were carried out as a part of the routine operational training.
The missile engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 kilometer away. A direct hit on the target was achieved in both the cases. Firing of the missile has enhanced IAF's capability to engage the ground targets with pin point accurancy from a mobile platform.
VIDEO: IAF fires 2 BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles
