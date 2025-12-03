WATCH: Flight check-in glitch leads to delays across airports, mayhem in Hyderabad as fliers question airlines A video from the Hyderabad airport showed passengers crowded around a boarding gate, arguing with a ground staffer about the issue.

Hyderabad:

Chaos erupted at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday after flight operations took a major hit due to a technical glitch, as miffed passengers questioned airline staffers over delays. Check-in systems at several airports experienced problems on Wednesday morning because of a system outage, according to a source, news agency PTI reported.

The source said that some flights were delayed as a result. The latest glitch in flight services comes after a similar issue with check-in services affected several airports with flight delays on Tuesday.

A message for passengers at Varanasi airport stated that Microsoft Windows was reporting major service outages worldwide and that IT services and check in systems at airports were affected.

The message also noted that airlines had moved to manual check-in and boarding procedures. At least four airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express, were affected. Microsoft and the airlines did not offer immediate comment.

DIAL said in a post on X at 7.40 am that some domestic airlines were facing operational challenges, which could cause delays or scheduling issues, and added that on-ground teams were working with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth passenger experience.

Air India on the flight operations issue

A technical glitch in a third-party system disrupted check-ins at several airports late on Tuesday, leading to delays for multiple airlines. Air India later said that the problem had been fully resolved and that operations had returned to normal.

The airline posted on X that the system had been restored and that check-in at all airports was functioning normally. It added that all flights were operating on schedule and thanked passengers for their understanding.

Airlines have advised passengers to check their individual flight status before planning their travel and arrive at the airport well in time, as the check-in process is taking longer than usual.

