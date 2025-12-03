Air India says check-in glitch resolved after several flights delayed at multiple airports The check-in glitch affected multiple airlines, causing flight delays and multiple airports across the country on Tuesday. It was resolved hous later.

New Delhi:

A technical glitch in a third-party system disrupted check-ins at several airports late on Tuesday, causing delays for multiple airlines. Air India later announced that the issue had been fully resolved and that operations had returned to normal.

The airline stated on X that the system had been restored and that check-in at all airports was functioning normally, adding that all flights were operating as per schedule and thanking passengers for their understanding.

"The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding," the post read.

Earlier, the carrier had acknowledged that the disruption had caused delays across several airlines, including Air India. It said its airport teams were working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for passengers. The carrier also noted that while the system was being restored progressively, some flights might continue to face delays until the situation completely stabilised.

Air India advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport and to arrive earlier than usual.

Technical glitch at Delhi airport last month

A similar incident occurred last month when more than 400 domestic and international flights were delayed due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The disruption affected major airlines, including Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet, causing long queues and slower operations. The fault was detected in the IP-based AMSS system, prompting a review meeting chaired by the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), along with senior officials from AAI and ANS, after which necessary directions were issued to resolve the problem.

The glitch forced air traffic controllers to prepare flight plans manually using the available data, a time consuming process that contributed to the delays.