Image Source : FILE Wanted Kairana MLA declared absconder by UP Police

Amid the beating of drums outside the house of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, the Uttar Pradesh police 'informed' the people of Kairana on a loudspeaker that he was an absconder and anyone having knowledge of his whereabouts should inform the police.

The exercise, known as 'munadi' in official parlance, was carried out on Sunday and is a part of section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), used when a warrant against an accused cannot be executed.

There are 12 cases under stringent sections registered against Nahid Hasan. Out of these, Hasan has been served warrant in four cases by the court.

Police said that the MLA has fled Kairana and is trying to evade arrest after a non-bailable warrant was served to him.

Apart from 'munadi', the proclamation was put up on the wall of his house as well.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that the police was merely following the prescribed process because the MLA had not been cooperating with them.

Trouble began mounting for the legislator last month after he had a spat with Kairana Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Pal Sharma over a case of traffic violation.

The SDM spotted a car belonging to the MLA, which had an 'odd sounding' registration number (PJP 32).

The officer asked the MLA to produce registration certificate, but he allegedly misbehaved with him and tried to disturb law and order.

After this, the police dug up all old cases registered against the lawmaker and 'activated' them. One case is related to a video message posted by Hasan in July this year, asking the people to boycott shops being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the city.

The district administration had then termed his statement as 'malicious' and had lodged an FIR naming the MLA and launched a probe.

ALSO READ | Nomination papers of SP-RLD candidates for UP bypoll rejected

ALSO READ | BJP's Raja Singh hits out at Nahid Hasan for boycott comment