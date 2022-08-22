Vrindavan: Monkey snatches district magistrate's spectacles; returns later | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIDEO SCREENGRAB Monkey snatches District Magistrate's specs in Vrindavan

Vrindavan: Monkey menace in Mathura and Vrindavan is common and this time, it was District Magistrate Navneet Chahal who fell prey to it, when a monkey snatched his spectacles.

The monkey finally returned the glasses after keeping officials on their toes for some time.

The incident was caught on camera and a video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows the DM, along with several officials and policemen, trying to figure out a way to retrieve the glasses from the monkey.

Some monkeys can also be spotted jumping around the building.

A cop then comes to the DM with his spectacles and hands it over to him.

Monkeys in the holy city are known to snatch food, purses, bags and spectacles of devotees but often return them if offered food of their choice.

