Maharashtra: 8-hour power outage in several areas of Pimpri Chinchwad after cat climbs transmission equipment

Several areas in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune in Maharashtra experienced a power outage for hours on Wednesday. According to the details, a technical fault led to the power outage in the area. Officials from the state power utility said a cat had climbed on transmission equipment which led to the technical fault.

As many as 60,000 consumers were affected, the officials added.

The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM.

The power supply resumed at around 2 PM.

"A cat entered into a 22 KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi and surrounding localities experienced the power outage," an MSEDCL official said.

An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault.

The cat, however, died.

The official said that the power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.

(With inputs from PTI)

