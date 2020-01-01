Image Source : FILE VK Yadav assumes charge as Railway Board Chairman

Vinod Kumar Yadav on Wednesday assumed charge as Chairman Railway Board, a day after he was given an extension of an year by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC). According to Railway Ministry officials, Yadav assumed the charge as Chairman on Wednesday morning at the Rail Bhawan here.

Yadav, an IRSEE 1980 Batch officer assumed the charge in the rank of ex-officio Principal Secretary to the government. The ACC has approved re-employment of Yadav as Chairman, Railway Board for a period of one year from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The extension of services of Yadav comes in the wake of the Union Cabinet decision to restructure the eight services into one.

In a major move to reform the 150-year-old railway board of the Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved to restructure the apex body of the Indian Railways by trimming its strength to half, and unifying its eight railways services into a central service called the Indian Railway Management Service.

Railway employees had raised issues over the unification of the services alleging merging of technical and non-technical services, civil services and engineering services was "unfair", adding that domain expertise is quintessential to the working of the railways.

Yadav was appointed as Chairman, Railway Board on January 1, 2019. Prior to this assignment, Yadav had worked as General Manager, South Central Railway.

He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) (Technology Management) from La Trobe University, Australia and a Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh.

He also holds immense experience in the fields of Project Management, General Management, Industrial Policy Formulation, Foreign Collaboration and Foreign Direct Investment, Management of Sector Specific International Technical Programmes and Co-ordination of World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Funding.