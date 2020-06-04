Image Source : FILE Vijay Mallya not flying back anytime soon: Reports

Reports of liquor baron Vijay Mallya being extradited to India picked up pace yesterday. Mallya, who has been living in the UK in the last few years and owes the Indian banks a sum of Rs 9,961 crore, was reportedly being sent back last night.

Sources close to Times of India (TOI) have confirmed that there is not much truth in this and that Mallya was not being extradited 'anytime soon'.

A senior official at the Indian High Commission in London told TOI that the 64-year-old was not flying back anytime soon. "There is no extradition happening as of now. The media have picked up an old statement on the CBI," he said. "The situation has not changed, there are delays."

News agency IANS said, on Wednesday night, that Vijay Mallya had exhausted all legal options available to him. The agency quoted a top government source as saying that Mallya could be extradited "anytime in the coming days."

Mallya has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that the former Kingfisher Airlines boss had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

