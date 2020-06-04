Image Source : FILE Vijay Mallya's extradition not possible until legal issue resolved, says UK government

British High Commission on Thursday hinted at one more hurdle that can be faced by the Indian authorities before fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition. The United Kingdom said that under UK law, extradition can't take place until legal issues resolved.

In its statement, the High Commission said, "The issue is confidential and we can't go into any detail. We can't estimate how long this issue will take to resolve it. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible."

Earlier on Wednesday, the reports of liquor baron Vijay Mallya being extradited to India picked up the pace. Mallya, who has been living in the UK in the last few years and owes the Indian banks a sum of Rs 9,961 crore, was reportedly being sent back last night.

Vijay Mallya last month lost his appeal against extradition and was refused leave to appeal further to the UK Supreme Court. However, there is a further legal issue that needs resolving before his extradition can be arranged, as per the British High Commission.

News agency IANS said, on Wednesday night, that Vijay Mallya had exhausted all legal options available to him. The agency quoted a top government source as saying that Mallya could be extradited "anytime in the coming days."

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage