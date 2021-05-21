Himalayas seen from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, residents share photos

Image Source : ANI Dushyant Kumar, a govt employee clicked pictures of Himalayas from Saharanpur on May 20

For the second year in a row, Himalayas became visible from western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur town due to Covid induced restrictions and rainy weather post cyclone Tauktae. The photos and videos clicked by the residents are now viral on social media.

Dushyant Kumar, a government employee who clicked the pictures of Himalayas told ANI, "Around sunset time, the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Banderpunch range of Himalayas were illuminated and were visible clearly. Last year too this range of mountains was visible from here in April month. It was a delight to see the Himalayas from Saharanpur."

This is not the first instance where nature can be seen healing itself. Last year too, people of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab towns witnessed snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayas after decades, from a distance of around 200 kilometers.

