While the world is under lockdown to fight against coronavirus there is no doubt that the Air Quality Index across the country has shown improvement. And for the first time in 30 years the inner Himalayan peaks of Bandarpunch and Gangotri became visible from the town of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after the AQI index, which in India is generally well on the higher side, dipped below 50 allowing the residents to wake up to the beautiful sight of the snow-capped mountain peaks.

Image Source : TWITTER @RAMESHPANDEYIFS View of the Himalayas from Saharanpur: Thanks to improved AQI due to lockdown

For the generation that grew up listening to stories from elders about the Himalayan view from their town, it was a plesent surprise for many as the snow-laden peak were visible once again afer 3 decedes.

The photos of the Himalayan range from Saharanpur were captured by an Income Tax inspector and his wife from their residence. They were shared on twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey.

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

This is not the first instance where nature can be seen healing itself. Earlier this month, people of Jalandhar also witnessed snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayas after decades, from a distance of around 160 kilometers.

